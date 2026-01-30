Turner tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and six blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 loss to the Wizards.

Turner poured in a team-high 21 points and drilled a pair of treys, but he didn't get enough support from his surrounding cast to escape with the win. The 29-year-old was highly effective on the glass, where he grabbed double-digit rebounds for the first time since Nov. 24, resulting in his third double-double of the season. He also recorded six blocked shots for the second time in three games. Turner should continue to see plenty of opportunities to produce across the board without the help of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) for the foreseeable future.