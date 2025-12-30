Turner recorded 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 31 minutes during Monday's 123-113 win over the Hornets.

After averaging just 11.0 points per game on 31.1 percent shooting from the floor in his previous four games, Turner bounced back with one of his best performances of the campaign. The big man finished as Milwaukee's third-leading scorer, posting 20-plus points for the fifth time in 33 regular-season outings. He also led the squad in rebounds and blocks, tallying at least four swats for the third time this season.