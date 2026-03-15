Turner is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to right patella tendonitis.

Turner posted eight points, six rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Hawks and is in danger of missing the second night of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, which would be his first absence since Feb. 20. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Bobby Portis (back) and Ousmane Dieng (illness) also questionable, Jericho Sims, Pete Nance and Kyle Kuzma could be candidates for heavy workloads Sunday.