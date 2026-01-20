Turner is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a sprained left ankle.

The ankle injury is a new concern for Turner, who has missed just one game this season. If the veteran center isn't cleared to play Wednesday, Bobby Portis would likely get the starting nod, while Pete Nance and Jericho Sims could see increased playing time. Turner has averaged 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds across 25.3 minutes per tilt in seven January appearances thus far.