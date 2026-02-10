Turner registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's 118-99 loss to the Magic.

Turner has taken a step back as a scorer in his first season with Milwaukee. His 13 points Monday against Orlando essentially matched his season average (12.9), but his defensive prowess was highlighted in the loss. This marked Turner's fifth game of the season with five or more blocks.