Turner posted 17 points (7-12 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, three triples, one block and one turnover across 29 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 victory over Golden State.

The 17 points marked a season-high for Turner, who saw some more shots falling his way with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable, although the single block was a bit disappointing. The scoring has been inconsistent for Turner early in the season as he adjusts to his new surroundings, but he's been steady with the blocks and is averaging a career-high 3.0 assists per game, so it hasn't been a total disaster.