Turner dropped four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 122-116 victory over Toronto.

Turner has not been able to find his rhythm offensively, making only six of 20 field goal attempts and shooting an abysmal 18.2 percent from three in his first two games with Milwaukee. However, he has been able to salvage his muted offensive output, recording five total blocks and 13 rebounds in those two games. Turner's next chance to bounce back would be Sunday against the Cavaliers.