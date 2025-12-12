Turner posted four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 win over the Celtics.

Turner delivered a disappointing performance Thursday night against the Celtics despite the win, tying the second-lowest point total in a game this season. The 29-year-old center remains a strong source of blocks, notching at least one in 10 straight games, but the big man is averaging just 4.1 boards during that time. He's currently averaging his fewest rebounds per game (5.6) since his rookie season.