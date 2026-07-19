Bucks' Nate Ament: Adds 12 points in SL win

Ament amassed 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 Summer League win over Philadelphia.

Ament was unable to capitalize at the charity stripe Saturday, though he turned in an efficient performance from the field and tied for second on the team in scoring. The rookie No. 13 overall pick also finished second on the Bucks in rebounds. The Tennessee product scored in double figures in two of his five Las Vegas Summer League games, knocking down multiple triples in each of his last three appearances. He shot 38.9 percent from beyond the arc in Summer League play.