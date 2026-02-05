The Suns traded Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis to the Bucks on Thursday in exchange for Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Richards fell out of favor in Phoenix, making only one four-minute appearance in January, but will get a fresh start in Milwaukee. He should slot right into the backup role behind Myles Turner, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Bobby Portis (hip) currently banged up, Richards and Turner may see the court at times. If Richards can't get to Milwaukee in time for Friday's game in Indiana, his next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando.