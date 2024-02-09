Beverley (recently traded) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Beverley was traded from the 76ers to the Bucks on Thursday, and he's been cleared to suit up for his new team a day later. Damian Lillard (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup, and Beverley could be in line for a healthy amount of playing time if Lillard is unable to play.