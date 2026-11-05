Rollins tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics.

Rollins delivered productive all-around numbers in a reserve role, narrowly missing a double-double while contributing five assists and two defensive stats. His ability to contribute across multiple categories gives him upside whenever Milwaukee provides sufficient opportunities, but the fact that he's played off the bench in his last two games is a bit concerning.