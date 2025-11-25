Rollins registered 10 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to Portland.

This was Rollins' worst game since he posted 10 points, three assists, one rebound and two steals against the Lakers on Nov. 15. He's had to take on a lot of extra usage with Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) sidelined, but that doesn't mean Rollins won't have the occassional dud. But on the whole, Rollins is still in the midst of a campaign worthy of Most Improved Player discussion.