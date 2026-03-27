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Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Ruled out Friday
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Simons (wrist) is out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Simons was previously listed as doubtful and hasn't seen the floor since Feb. 21. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Memphis.
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