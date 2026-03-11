site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-anfernee-simons-still-sidelined | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Still sidelined
•
1 min read
Simons (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Simons will miss a ninth consecutive contest due to a left wrist fracture. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers, though it doesn't seem like a return is imminent.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read