White totaled 24 points (8-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-102 win over the Nets.

White has been all over the place in recent weeks in terms of fantasy production. He's been given a lot of maintenance from some nagging injuries, and the Bulls have handled him with caution with the guard rumored to be on the trade block. While the Bulls obviously like him, the franchise risks letting him walk for nothing during the offseason if they are unable to move him at the trade deadline.