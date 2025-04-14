Smith finished Sunday's 122-102 win over Philadelphia with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes.

Smith was a late addition to the injury report due to a headache before being cleared to play in the regular-season finale, during which he recorded his fourth double-double on the season. The big man has been an inconsistent member of Chicago's rotation of late, appearing in only three outings during April and logging a total of 40 minutes. Smith appeared in 64 regular-season games in the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.3 steals across 15.0 minutes per contest.