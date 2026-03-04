site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Jalen Smith: Listed as doubtful
Smith (calf) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Smith has been sidelined since picking up this calf strain back on Feb. 22. Assuming he does sit Thursday, his next chance to play comes Sunday against the Kings.
