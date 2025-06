Carter will exercise his $6.8 million player option for the 2025-26 season, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

This was always the expectation for Carter. The veteran guard made a total of 36 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, posting averages of 4.3 points, 1.1 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per contest. He could struggle to land a rotation role in 2025-26.