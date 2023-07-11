The Bulls announced Tuesday that Lewis (ankle) will be sidelined for the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

After missing his entire first season in the professional ranks while recovering from a torn ACL, Lewis was cleared to play in the NBA Summer League, but he appeared in just two games in Las Vegas before succumbing to a new injury. Assuming he doesn't need surgery to address the ankle sprain, Lewis should be back to full health for training camp, but it's unclear if he'll have a spot on Chicago's roster. Lewis' status is currently in limbo after the Bulls have yet to formally re-sign him to a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. Undrafted rookie Adama Sanogo and third-year forward Terry Taylor are currently occupying two of the Bulls' three two-way slots.