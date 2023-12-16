The Bulls waived Lewis on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lewis was in the midst of his second season as a two-way player for the Bulls, but he never got the opportunity to make his NBA debut. He was sidelined for his entire first professional season while recovering from a torn ACL, and though he's been fully healthy in 2023-24, he's played exclusively with the G League's Windy City Bulls. Chicago will sign forward Henri Drell to a two-way contract to fill the spot vacated by Lewis.