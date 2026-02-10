Richards had 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nets.

Richards was productive for the second straight game, continuing what has been a strong start to his career in Chicago. With Jalen Smith sidelined due to a calf injury, Richards has assumed the role of backup center behind Guerschon Yabusele. In two games since landing with the Bulls, Richards has averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 combined steals and blocks in 22.5 minutes per contest. He is worth considering for streaming purposes, at least until Smith is cleared to return.