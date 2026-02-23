Richards ended with nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 105-99 loss to New York.

Jalen Smith (calf) left the game in the third quarter and didn't return, giving Richards an opportunity to post a new season high in boards. If Smith ends up sidelined for any length of time, Richards would likely be the biggest beneficiary. Over six games since being acquired from the Suns, the 28-year-old center is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.0 minutes.