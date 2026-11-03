Powell posted 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 126-107 loss to the 76ers.

Powell struggled with his shooting efficiency, and his lack of assists also limited his fantasy production. However, despite the inconsistency in his scoring numbers, there's a solid floor since Powell has scored at least 15 points in every game so far -- and he's reached the 20-point threshold twice. He should remain one of Chicago's go-to players on offense alongside young starlets Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson.