Dillingham racked up 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, seven assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to Boston.

Dillingham had his best game in three appearances as a member of the Bulls. He led the team in scoring in defeat with 16 points off the bench, while also racking up seven assists and three steals. He's competing for minutes in a crowded backcourt going forward.