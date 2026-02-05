Bulls' Rob Dillingham: Traded to Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minnesota traded Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks to the Bulls on Thursday in exchange for Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps) and Julian Phillips, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Dosunmu is projected to enter the rotation right away, assuming he is healthy after being sidelined due to a quad injury. Dillingham joins a Bulls roster that has just recently traded for a large quantity of guards, including Jaden Ivey, Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons, and his role within this team is uncertain given he is likely buried in the depth chart.
