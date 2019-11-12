Payne has signed a contract with Shanxi of the Chinese Basketball Association, Nicola Lupo of Sportando reports.

Payne joined the Raptors for training camp earlier in the year, but after being waived in October, he'll take his talents overseas. The former first-round pick out of Murray State appeared in 40 games during the 2018 NBA season, averaging 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 rebounds across stops in Chicago and Cleveland.