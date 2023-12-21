LeVert recorded 23 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Jazz.

With Donovan Mitchell (illness) sidelined, the Cavs needed someone else to step up on offense, and LeVert came through by topping 20 points for the second time in the last four games. While the veteran guard's knee remains a concern, he's been productive since returning from a four-game absence, and over those last four contests he's averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.8 steals.