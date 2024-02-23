Mitchell (illness) won't play in Friday's game versus the 76ers.
Mitchell will miss his second consecutive game Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to a non-COVID illness. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Washington.
