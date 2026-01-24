Mitchell ended Friday's 123-118 victory over Sacramento with 33 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Friday marked Mitchell's 23rd 30-plus-point game of the season and the 13th time he connected on at least five triples in a game. The six-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 29.0 points per game this season while connecting on 48.2 percent of his field-goal attempts, his most efficient season since the 2022-23 campaign (48.4 percent).