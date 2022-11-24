Mitchell posted 34 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Mitchell was a consistent offensive presence for Cleveland on Wednesday, scoring at least six points in each quarter. It was the fourth time this year that he's made at least six three-point shots. The 26-year-old is averaging 30.1 points while making 50.5 percent of his shots and 42.3 percent of his three-point tries.