Mitchell provided 16 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-105 victory over the Wizards.

The Cavaliers had to work harder than expected to get the victory in this one, and while Mitchell still ended with a decent stat line, he wasn't able to replicate what he had been doing in previous contests before missing time due to an illness. There's a strong chance Mitchell was simply rusty during his first game since Feb. 14, but either way, the star guard will aim to bounce back and deliver better numbers when the Cavaliers take on the Mavericks on Tuesday.