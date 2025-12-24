Mitchell ended Tuesday's 141-118 victory over the Pelicans with 27 points (11-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes.

Mitchell got off to a somewhat slow start offensively, but he helped the Cavaliers come away with the victory with 19 second-half points, and his 27 points were a game high. The veteran shooting guard has scored at least 27 points in eight of his last nine outings. Over that span, Mitchell has averaged 31.9 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.6 minutes per game while connecting on 49.5 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 38.3 percent from three on 10.4 3PA/G).