Mobley delivered 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 win over Motor City.

Mobley has had some ups and downs in his first professional season, but the potential is clearly there. He's scored in double digits in every game this season, and while he has only posted two double-doubles, he should remain a pivotal player for the Charge as long as he stays in the G League.