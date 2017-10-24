Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Absent from shootaround with sore back
Smith did not participate in shootaround due to a sore back and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
The Cavaliers are hopeful that Smith's back will be able to loosen up by tip-off, but there appears to be at least a little doubt regarding his status. Smith was recently given back his starting shooting guard role and was set to make his first start of the season Tuesday, but in the event that he is unable to play, Cedi Osman would reportedly get the start, as coach Tyronn Lue wants to bring Dwyane Wade off the bench.
