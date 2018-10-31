Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: DNP in win over Hawks
Smith did not play in Tuesday's win over the Hawks.
While Smith has been a key piece for some high-profile Cavs teams in years past, his best days are well behind him at this point, and the team's firing of coach Tyronn Lue earlier in the week served as a signal that Cleveland is moving toward a more youth-oriented lineup. As a result, Smith will likely see his minutes slashed going forward, as could veteran Kyle Korver. The Cavs would like to trade both players, but dealing Korver is much more realistic given Smith's cap figure.
