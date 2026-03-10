Ellis totaled 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-101 win over the 76ers.

Ellis was instrumental off the bench in this one and finished second on the team in scoring behind James Harden's 21-point night. This was an unexpected outburst from Ellis, who'd been held to 11 total points in his previous three appearances combined. Despite an impressive performance Monday, he's been unable to consistently product for Cleveland, as he's been held to single figures in eight of his last 10 outings.