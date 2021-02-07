Nance was diagnosed with a fractured finger on his left hand following Saturday's 124-99 loss to the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He'll likely need surgery to address the injury, and he's expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Nance returned to the starting lineup Saturday after missing the previous three games with a sprained right wrist, but he ended up hurting his opposite arm in the blowout loss to Milwaukee. He played 23 minutes in the loss, finishing with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assists. Based on the timeline provided by Wojnarowski, Nance looks like he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break, and since Kevin Love (calf) is on track to return before him, Nance may have to settle for a reserve role once he's cleared to play again. Love is expected to remain sidelined through the Cavs' five-game road trip that begins Monday, however, so look for Taurean Prince and Cedi Osman to handle nearly all the minutes at power forward in the short term.