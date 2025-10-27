Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Sees limited run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nance closed with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 victory over the Bucks.
Nance has been highly effective in limited run through three games for the Cavaliers. He's averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals in 14.9 minutes through three regular-season contests, proving that he still has plenty left in the tank. His low workload makes him difficult to trust, but if the Cavaliers are ever shorthanded, Nance would be an appealing streamer.
