Strus ended with 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 121-119 win over the Mavericks.

Five of his three-points came in the last four minutes of the game, including a ridiculous buzzer-beater from about 60 feet away to steal the win for the Cavaliers. It's the first time Strus has produced 20 or more points since Feb. 5, while the seven treys tied his season high, set back in Cleveland's opener. The fifth-year forward's contributions have been somewhat erratic of late, however -- he's scored in single digits in four of the last 10 games, averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 boards and 2.1 threes over that stretch.