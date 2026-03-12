The Cavaliers recalled Strus from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Thursday.

After practicing with the G League club Wednesday for the second time in three days, Strus appears to be moving closer to making his season debut. The Cavaliers are currently in the midst of a two-game road trip that concludes Friday in Dallas, and while Strus would appear unlikely to meet up with the team for that game, he may have a more realistic chance at playing in Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks in Cleveland. Whenever he's cleared to play, Strus is likely to have his minutes managed carefully coming off August surgery to address a Jones fracture in his left foot.