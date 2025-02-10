Strus (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Strus was a late addition to the injury report due to right ankle soreness, and it appears the issue is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Monday's contest. Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson and newcomer De'Andre Hunter are all candidates to be inserted into the Cavaliers' starting lineup due to Strus' injury. Strus' next opportunity to see the floor will be Wednesday against the Raptors.