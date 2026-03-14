Cavaliers' Max Strus: Trending toward debut Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strus (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Given the probable tag, it looks like Strus will make his 2025-26 regular-season debut Sunday. The seventh-year pro underwent surgery in late August to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, but he has ramped up his activities and has been practicing with the G League's Cleveland Charge as of late. Strus started in 37 of 50 regular-season games for the Cavaliers last season and averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 25.5 minutes per game. He's likely to operate under a heavy minutes restriction off the bench when he returns.
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