Strus (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Strus has yet to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut after spraining his right ankle during a workout in mid-October. He'll continue to progress through his recovery, and his next opportunity to see the court will be Tuesday against the Wizards.
