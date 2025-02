Jerome (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jerome will snap a streak of 14 straight appearances, during which he averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.1 minutes per game. In his absence, Craig Porter and Jaylon Tyson are candidates for increased roles.