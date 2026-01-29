Simons supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to Atlanta.

Simons was one of the few Celtics to get his points efficiently Wednesday evening, but with Boston getting blown out, Simons didn't log his usual minutes and wasn't able to capitalize on the hot shooting. Inconsistency has been a theme for Simons this season, which is why he ranks outside the top-150 with averages of 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 triples per game.