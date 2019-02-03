Baynes (foot) will be out until at least the All-Star break, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It's unfortunate news for not only the New Zealand native but also the Celtics, as Baynes has already missed a combined 18 games entering Sunday this season and will likely miss an additional six matchups as well due to a left foot contusion. Baynes' MRI on Sunday showed just a contusion though and no structural damage was spotted. With Baynes on the sidelines until at least the All-Star break, Daniel Theis and Guerschon Yabusele will likely see their backup roles increased behind Al Horford.