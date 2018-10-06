Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting Saturday
Baynes is starting Saturday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.
With both Gordon Hayward (back) and Kyrie Irving (ribs) out, coach Brad Stevens will opt to use the same starting five as the Celtics had in the playoffs, with Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Baynes. Through three exhibition games, Baynes is averaging 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 block across 15.4 minutes.
