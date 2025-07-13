Bassey finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks across 22 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 94-81 win against the Knicks.

Bassey put on a show Sunday in the Las Vegas Summer League, as he was getting it done on both ends of the floor. The Western Kentucky product has no shortage of experience, having played for the 76ers and Spurs over the last four years, but is now in limbo as he tries to prove his worth and secure another deal to remain in the league for the 2025-26 campaign.