Valentine has agreed to a training camp deal with Boston, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After brief stints with the Cavaliers, Knicks and Jazz during the 2021-22 season, Valentine appeared in 12 games with Boston's G League affiliate, averaging 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. He'll now look to compete for one of the Celtics' last regular-season roster spots as the team starts to prepare for 2022-23.